The Week in Weed, From Cannabis Headhunters to a Shocking Study About Inhaling Pot
|
An image from the High Times Cannabis Cup in 2015
Timothy Norris/L.A. Weekly
A lot has been happening lately in the world of weed, from a shocking study about the danger of smoking it to an important ballot measure about L.A.'s recreational use of it to a curious head-hunting business specializing in workers knowledgeable about it.
Here's the latest from the front lines of California's budding green rush.
Marijuana Is Not Safe to Smoke, Researchers Say
There's something so dangerous in the California-grown weed studied by UC Davis researches that they say they can't safely recommend smoking it.
Read the full L.A. Weekly article here.
How Unions Got Into L.A.'s Marijuana Business
Five years ago — long before the so-called green rush of today — corporate America and other mainstream organizations stayed away from legal weed. But one organization was willing to get involved: the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union
Read the full L.A. Weekly article here.
Measure M Is the Most Important L.A. Ballot Initiative You Haven't Heard of
The initiative could fix L.A.'s broken pot-shop regulations — and will pave the way for recreational sales in 2018. The question is, will people come out and vote for it?
Read the full L.A. Weekly article here.
This Cannabis Headhunter Sorts L.A.'s Stoners From Skilled Pros
Founded in 2012, this cannabis-specific recruitment agency based in the San Fernando Valley focuses on matching some of the nation's top retail, wholesale, pharmaceutical and medical marijuana businesses with the dankest of employees.
Read the full L.A. Weekly article here.
|
More of this?
Nanette Gonzales/L.A. Weekly
L.A. County Opens the Door to Marijuana Business
In 2011 the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors banned pot shops in unincorporated areas such as Marina del Rey and Willowbrook. Now the board is looking at undoing that ban — to a limited extent.
Read the full L.A. Weekly article here.
