The Spookiest Halloween News From Across Los Angeles

Ghouls, goblins, ghosts and Griffith Park! If Halloween is your favorite time of year, then L.A. is the place you want to be. Immersive haunted houses, dozens of pumpkin patches and even some real-life, kind of terrifying clowns can all be found to make your Halloween a treat.

See L.A. Weekly's top spooky stories:

Griffith Park's Haunted Hayride is Big Business for a Savvy Halloween Entrepreneur

The L.A. Haunted Hayride is one of the most successful nighttime attractions in town, bringing thousands of Angelenos to a historic locale (the old zoo in Griffith Park) for an evening of giggles, jumps and screams in the outdoors. But unlike theme park maze-a-thons, it’s more of a mom-and-pop operation — well, a mom operation, anyway.

Pre-Halloween Heat Wave to Haunt L.A.

If you like Halloween season hot and spooky, Mother Nature is about to deliver. A high-pressure system over the Great Basin will help to generate creepy offshore winds and temperatures warm enough to make Lucifer cozy. Today will only represent a transitional warm up, forecasters say. The frightening stuff will come later in the week.

National Report Confirms Halloween is Kind of a Big Deal in L.A.

The real-estate website Zillow gets that. Its annual Trick-or-Treat Index ranks L.A. as the fifth-best city among 20 big American metros for getting that candy.

Clowns Give Greater L.A. the Creeps

Creepy clown sightings are becoming an annual ritual for Halloween season in Southern California. So far, police appear to be taking creepy clown reports seriously. In Fontana, a teenager was arrested for allegedly assuming the identity of the "Fontana Killer Clown" and making criminal threats, police said.

11 SoCal Pumpkin Patches Where it Always Feels Like Fall

To officially mark the fall season, everyone, it seems, must obtain a pumpkin. Theoretically you could just select one at Vons and call it a day. But then you’d miss the rustic, sawdust-flecked pleasures of an outdoor pumpkin patch, with all its attendant harvest-y rituals. In Southern California, especially, we may long to mingle with nature and be One With the Corn. Or just horse around on hay bales and eat funnel cakes. Whatever your preference, local pumpkin patches do offer an inexpensive way to get your autumn on. Here are some local favorites.

