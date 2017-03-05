The Procrastinator's Guide to L.A.'s March 7 Election

Left: Mayor Eric Garcetti speaking at a "No on S" press conference; right: the beloved Sunset Junction sign was recast as a Yes on Measure S billboard. Hillel Aron

Tuesday's election tackles some pretty massive topics here in Los Angeles. There are many crucial issues up for a vote including housing density, homelessness and marijuana shops. Have you brushed up on all the ballot measures? If not, here's your chance to get up to speed on all the election antics with some of our recent articles exploring the intricacies and idiosyncratic excitement of democracy in L.A.

Your L.A. Weekly Voter Guide for the March 7 Election

There are plenty of issues deserving of your time and attention on the March ballot — and if it all seems overwhelming, well, we're here to walk you through the races.

Marijuana delivery is not legal in the city of Los Angeles Cannabis Cultur e/ Flickr

Marijuana Delivery Could Live or Die by Proposition M

If it's passed by L.A. voters on March 7, Proposition M will give the City Council the power to keep L.A.'s pot shops alive.

L.A. Sheriff's Department Is Not Cool With Measure S Campaign's Fake Eviction Notices

The department sent the Measure S campaign — aka the Coalition to Preserve L.A. — a cease-and desist-letter, ordering the campaign to stop using "the LASD name, County name, any images or reproductions bearing or having a likeness to the LASD or County names, or any official County or LASD document."

Jesse Creed, left, is challenging City Councilman Paul Koretz. John D. Russell, left (used with permission of the campaign); Paul Koretz campaign

Allegedly Shady Super PAC Money Flowing Into City Council Race, Candidates Say

Campaigns for both City Councilman Paul Koretz and challenger Jesse Creed are crying foul, claiming the other is being supported by shady, unscrupulous super PACs — unlimited, difficult-to-trace donations.

Michael Weinstein, president of the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, in his office in Hollywood Ryan Orange

L.A. Voter Guide: Deciphering This Election's Most Contentious Issue, Measure S

The Coalition to Preserve L.A., backer of Measure S, says it's an effort to clean up City Hall, to get money out of politics, to stop "luxury development" and to stop Los Angeles from becoming a hyper-urbanized city like New York.

Clockwise from top left: Nick Melvoin is one of three challengers to Steve Zimmer in District 4; Lisa Alva, an English teacher at Bravo Medical Magnet School, is the challenger endorsed by the L.A. Times to replace Monica García in District 2; Garcia and Zimmer are the two longest-serving incumbents on the board. Courtesy of Nick Melvoin/Facebook Campaign Page @alvawins2017/LAUSD

L.A. Voter Guide: In Board of Education Races, Follow the Money

It is no secret that the big money in the March 7 Los Angeles city election is going to the three races for the school board.

EXPAND March 7 is your day to go green. Star Foreman/L.A. Weekly

L.A. Voter Guide: Should We Give City Hall Power to Legalize Pot Shops?

Proposition M, which is on the March 7 ballot, would repeal Proposition D and allow the City Council to issue licenses to dispensaries after public hearings are held. It's do-or-die time for L.A. pot collectives.

