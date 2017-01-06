The Hottest Real Estate Neighborhood in L.A. Is ...

EXPAND Looking toward Cypress Park from the 5 freeway sidewalk Umberto Brayj/Flickr

Angeleno home buyers this year are likely to continue to rediscover denser, more urban parts of the city. The latest Zillow Home Value Forecast names the hottest real estate neighborhood in L.A., and it's not a huge surprise.

It's Cypress Park. The neighborhood is nestled between the hipster mecca of Frogtown and L.A.'s gentrification champion, Highland Park. The community is 80 percent Latino, so you know it's ripe for an invasion of horizontal wood fencing and stainless steel kitchen appliances.

Zillow, which analyzes its home listings to come up with its forecast, says real estate values in Cypress Park are expected to grow an average of 8 percent this year. The gilded Westside neighborhood of Cheviot Hills came in second place on Zillow's top five list of hottest L.A. neighborhoods for 2017 (see it below). Values there were expected to jump 6 percent this year, according to the site.

Montecito Heights came in third place for forecast price growth — 5.8 percent. Highland Park was fourth at 5.4 percent. And downtown Long Beach, a relative newcomer to this game (and once a crime-ridden ghost town at night), came in fifth with 5 percent growth expected, according to Zillow.

On a national scale, L.A. didn't appear on the top 10 list for American big cities with the greatest real estate price increases expected in 2017. Southern California, New York and the Bay Area often rate as the regions with the most expensive home prices. But if you want a return on your housing investment, you'll have to move elsewhere.

Nashville was named as Zillow's "hottest housing market for 2017." While the city didn't have the greatest expected value boost (4.3 percent), it did have a healthy mix of low unemployment (4 percent) and relatively high income growth (1.1 percent). "Nashville has moved beyond its country music roots to become a major healthcare employment center, helping drive the metro to the top of Zillow’s list," according to a statement from the site.

Seattle, with 5.6 percent appreciation expected this year, was second on the hot list. Provo, Utah, (4.3 percent) was third. Only one California city, number 10 Sacramento, made the top 10 list. "California’s capital, Sacramento, is one of the more affordable large metros in the state," according to the site. "Home prices are rising quickly, but are still 58 percent less expensive than the median Bay Area home."

The greatest value growth this year, Zillow chief economist Svenja Gudell said in a statement, will be found "in smaller markets away from the coasts."