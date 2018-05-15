 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
  • Google Plus
Phyllis sativa
Phyllis sativa
Courtesy Plasschaert & Associates

The Blazed Bulletin Pot Review: Phyllis

Daniel DiPiazza | May 15, 2018 | 12:33pm
AA

Strain: Phyllis
Rating: 5 buds

Smooth. Uplifting. Fluid. That’s how I’d describe Phyllis. Named after the iconic Phyllis Diller, this strain of highly potent sativa has her namesake’s wit and energy in spades. Everything about the experience with her is pleasant.

Unseal the bag and inhale her deep citrus aroma. Sprinkle a few buds on your hand and see their precise conical patterns, like miniature firs. The high is both cleansing and cerebral. Slow and fast. I felt an instant sense of positive energy on the inhale, and an immediate relaxation of my tired muscles on the exhale — something that I cannot say is true for most strains.

This weed will bring out your creativity. Try working on an important project, writing a few passages or sketching something on a notepad. You’ll be surprised at how much more effortless Phyllis makes the experience.

I’d only recommend this strain if you’re looking for an active, energetic high. Because with 25 percent or more THC content, it’s guaranteed to keep you stimulated for many hours of fun.

More information about the strain: MyPhyllis.com.

Popular Stories

©2018 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >