Teen Arrested in Fatal Stabbing of Pregnant Woman in Venice

Suspect in Underground Restaurant Murders Now on FBI's Most Wanted List


Teen Arrested in Fatal Stabbing of Pregnant Woman in Venice

Tuesday, December 6, 2016 at 6:03 a.m.
By Dennis Romero
Police in Venice
Lord Jim/Flickr
A A

A 17-year-old girl was booked on suspicion of murder in connection with the brutal stabbing of a 22-year-old pregnant woman on a bustling Venice street last month.

The suspect turned herself in at the Los Angeles Police Department's Olympic Division station over the weekend, according to Officer Jenny Houser. Police don't usually name suspects who are younger than 18.

Relatives of the victim, Jasmine Angelica Preciado of Inglewood, said she was three months pregnant when she was killed on Windward and Pacific avenues about 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 21. Police said two females and a male were wanted for the attack, which left blood on the side of a car parked on Windward.

It's not clear if police are still look for more suspects. A day after the attack a black SUV matching witness descriptions of one seen leaving the scene of the incident was discovered in the 900 block of Milwood Avenue in Venice. Police swarmed the vehicle,  but no suspects were found.

In the days following the stabbing, the crime scene became a shrine to Preciado. Candles and a baseball cap with "Venice" in old English script were placed on the sidewalk near 80 Windward Ave.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call detectives at (213) 382-9470.

Dennis Romero
Dennis Romero has worked on staff at several magazines and newspapers, including the Philadelphia Inquirer and the Los Angeles Times, where he participated in Pulitzer Prize-winning coverage of the L.A. riots. His work has appeared in Rolling Stone online, the Guardian, and, as a young stringer, the New York Times.

