Suspect Charged in Murder of Los Feliz Gas Station Clerk

A 25-year-old man, Kayshon Moody, was charged this week with suspicion of murder and other allegations following the fatal shooting of a clerk at a Los Feliz gas station.

Moody is accused of killing 34-year-old Mohammed Mizanur Rahman during a robbery at the Chevron at North Vermont Avenue and Los Feliz Boulevard early on the morning of Jan. 17, according to a felony complained filed in Superior Court by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

He's also charged with suspicion of robbery, shooting a gun and robbing another victim that morning by force, according to the filing. Special-circumstance allegations of murder during a robbery and discharging a firearm in an act of violence could make Moody eligible for the death penalty if he's found guilty and if prosecutors decide to seek it.

Moody was being held without bail, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison said. His arraignment was scheduled for Feb. 21.

Rahman, an immigrant from Bangladesh, was fairly new to the job but was well-liked, locals told reporters after the attack. He was a graduate student who worked at night at the station to pay for his schooling and send money home to family members, they said. "He was ... a real mellow guy, just here to learn, study and work for his family," a gas station co-worker told KTLA News.

According to police, a suspect made a purchase, waited while another customer made a transaction and then apparently started another transaction as a ruse that led up to the robbery.

"He pulled out a handgun and gave some orders to the cashier,'' LAPD Detective Meghan Aguilar told reporters last week. "The cashier appeared to be cooperating, although at that time the suspect fired multiple shots at the cashier.''

Rahman died at a hospital. Detectives have not yet explained how they zeroed in on Moody as a suspect.