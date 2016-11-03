Suspect Charged in Bizarre DTLA Stabbing Death of "Baby Ruby"

McGarry Street, near the scene of the crime Google Maps

A suspect was charged today in the bizarre Halloween stabbing death of a three-year-old girl at a downtown clothing factory.

Cops say they still don't know why 34-year-old Ricardo Augusto Utuy allegedly stabbed the girl they called "baby Ruby" — she's since been identified as Ruby Vasquez of L.A. — at the factory where he worked with her mother. But police allege that Utuy, from Guatemala, has attacked before.

Utuy and the mother barely knew each other, according to a statement from LAPD detectives. In the statement, Detective Moses Castillo called the attack "very bizarre.''

The girl was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Utuy later turned himself in at the LAPD's Rampart Division in the Westlake district. After cops began investigating him a woman came forward to say she was stabbed by Utuy at another downtown factory March 10, according to police and prosecutors.

And cops now say they "believe that there may be an additional victim; a male by the name of Alex," according to the statement. "Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance and ask that if anyone recognizes Utuy to please come forward."

The attack on the girl happened Monday about 5:15 p.m. in the 800 block of McGarry Street after her parents brought her to their workplace following a daycare session, according to authorities. The man allegedly attacked "without warning," according to the LAPD.

"The victim went to give her father a cookie when the girl was seen by her mom running toward her with Utuy close behind," according to a statement from the District Attorney's Office. "He is accused of stabbing the girl multiple times with a knife."

Utuy faces allegations of murdering the girl, attempting to murder the woman March 10 and using a deadly and dangerous weapon, prosecutors said. He could face life behind bars if he's successfully prosecuted.

Utuy was being held in lieu of $1 million bail.

-With reporting from City News Service