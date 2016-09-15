Summer Is Poised to Give Us One Last Hurrah of Heat

Tomorrow will kick off the last weekend of summer.

Lucky for us, this relatively cool weather will dissipate, and the season will go out with a bang that includes temperatures near 100 in some valley locations, according to the National Weather Service.

Apologies to tourists who experienced one of the coolest L.A. Septembers we can remember. We're talking a little drizzle, onshore flow and the kind of cloudy gloom once reserved for the month of June.

The NWS says a high-pressure system will bump up temperatures from Saturday through Monday, with the hottest day likely to be Sunday. "We're going to have high pressure building in through the weekend," said federal meteorologist Robbie Munroe.

But before we feel the burn, a weak, low-pressure system will turn up the Pacific onshore flow just a bit on Friday. "It might delay the heat a little," Munroe said. Be patient; it's coming.

Then, come Saturday, the heat is on — highs at or near 80 downtown and in the upper 80s and low 90s in the valleys, he said.

Sunday will turn it on even more. Woodland Hills could reach 102, and the San Gabriel Valley will see high temps in the upper 90s, forecasters say. "We'll see widespread 90s" in Greater Los Angeles, Munroe said. Downtown could reach the upper 80s.

If you need relief, the coastline will "still be holding on to" temperatures in the low- to mid-70s, he said. While Sunday is poised to become the star of this end-of-summer show, Monday could mirror the weekend's hottest temps, Munroe said.

Weekend lows will be in the low- to mid-60s for much of the region, he said.

But if you like it hot, and some apparently do, according to the '80s act the Power Station, the weekend is it, at least for the seven-day forecast window. In fact, low pressure could return Tuesday, bringing some cooling, especially to the coast.

Wednesday is the last full day of summer. Enjoy it while you can.

