"Strongest Storm of the Season" Could Strike L.A.

Pineapple Express Could Bring Heavy Rain to L.A.


"Strongest Storm of the Season" Could Strike L.A.

Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 7:16 a.m.
By Dennis Romero
Rain on the 110 last year
Rain on the 110 last year
Alex Thompson/L.A. Weekly
The National Weather Service is saying a front headed toward Los Angeles has the potential to be the "strongest storm of the season." The storm could bring between 2 and 4 inches of rain.

"One of the potential dangers is strong southeasterly winds gusting to 45 miles per hour Friday evening," says NWS weather specialist Stuart Seto. He warns that old or weakened trees could fall. A flash flood watch is in effect for all of L.A. County Friday and Saturday.

The storm could start to bring sprinkles to the Los Angeles basin this afternoon, but the core of its fury is likely to be felt from Friday morning to Saturday morning, Seto says. South-facing slopes of local mountains could see 4 to 8 inches of rain.

Snow is expected only in the highest elevations — "resort level" — because this is another Pineapple Express storm from the north that's also drawing tropical moisture from Pacific climes at lower latitudes. However, at 7,000 to 8,000 feet there could be 1 to 2 feet of fresh powder produced by this front, Seto says.

High temperatures downtown will stay in the lower to mid 60s Friday and Saturday, he says. And, unlike recent storms, he says, this one could punch Greater Los Angeles harder than areas just to the north, Seto says.

"We have this low approaching from the north and this atmospheric river from the southeast," Seto says. "Most of the precipitation will be from Santa Barbara south. Normally we get heavier stuff in San Luis Obispo."

High surf will ride the Pineapple Express to town. Expect waves measuring 6 to 9 feet and possibly higher by Friday, he says. A high surf advisory is in effect today and tomorrow. A winter storm warning is effect for local mountains Friday and Saturday.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger urged residents of foothill communities to prepare for the worst, including possible mudslides. Sandbags are available at L.A. County Fire Department stations.

Weaker storms could strike Monday and Wednesday, Stuart says.

Dennis Romero
Dennis Romero has worked on staff at several magazines and newspapers, including the Philadelphia Inquirer and the Los Angeles Times, where he participated in Pulitzer Prize-winning coverage of the L.A. riots. His work has appeared in Rolling Stone online, the Guardian, and, as a young stringer, the New York Times.

