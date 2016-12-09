Silicon Valley Actor Allegedly Had a Trump-Fueled Fight With an Uber Driver

T.J. Miller plays a deliciously snarky, self-obsessed stoner on HBO's send-up of the narcissistic tech world, Silicon Valley. Erlich Bachman, Miller's depiction of a low-rent tech guru, is the kind of guy who might slap an Uber driver after debating the potential impact of President-Elect Donald Trump. And that's what reportedly happened early today.

Cops were dispatched to the 6900 block of Camrose Drive in the Hollywood Hills at 1 a.m. based on a report of a battery, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Jenny Houser.

"A victim demanded that the suspect be arrested," she said. So cops tracked Miller down at his home, cited him for suspicion of battery, and released him "with a ticket," Houser said.

TMZ reports that the driver was an Uber contractor who got into an argument with Miller after picking him up from the GQ Men of the Year party at Chateau Marmont. After the vehicle pulled up near the actor's home Miller allegedly slapped the ride-hail driver in the head, the site says.

The Silicon Valley player was also reportedly at another event, New York magazine's Vulture Awards Season party, at the Sunset Gower Hotel last night.

If you subscribe to the adage that all publicity is good publicity, then the battery allegation couldn't have come at a better time. Miller stars in Office Christmas Party, a comedy that opens today.

Houser said the battery citation also means he'll probably also have to appear in an upcoming drama we call Court Date.

