Shooting at Los Angeles Middle School an Accident, Police Say

The scene outside Sal Castro Middle School after Thursday's shooting, now deemed to have been an accident

The shooting at Sal Castro Middle School that left five people injured on Thursday morning was “accidental,” Los Angeles police officials said.

The LAPD took a 12-year-old girl into custody but determined that the incident was an accident after questioning her, officials said in a statement Friday.

Jordan Valenzuela, a student at Sal Castro, told the Associated Press that he was in class when he heard a loud bang and then screaming. He told AP that the 12-year-old girl, his classmate, told him it was an accident, saying, “I didn’t mean to. I had the gun in my backpack and I didn’t know it was loaded and my backpack fell and the gun went off.”’