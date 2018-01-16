Shithead of the Americas: What Trump Doesn't Know Could Fill a Third World Country

During a meeting about U.S. immigration policy, President Trump shat all over the people of three regions. According to attendees, he specifically referred to Haiti, El Salvador and countries from Africa when asking, "Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?" "Shitholes" is Trumpspeak for regions that are impoverished and/or in turmoil and offer little to no economic benefit to the United States other than an immigrant labor force that can be easily exploited. (Anyone care to wager he's got housekeeping employees from at least two of those regions in his hotels?) Trump also means people whose skin is darker than a shade of orange.

The focus in the media has been on Haiti and Africa. El Salvador has hardly been mentioned, which is surprising considering Trump's recent mandate regarding the Temporary Protected Status of 200,000 Salvadoran immigrants. Without knowing anything about the country's tumultuous history or its struggling people, he's going to send people in search of the American Dream back to their "shithole."

In 1979, after almost 20 years of political violence, an official civil war between left-wing guerrillas and a right-wing government broke out in El Salvador. Decades of socioeconomic inequality in which 2 percent of the population enjoyed 95 percent of the revenue from the export of coffee, the government's employment of paramilitary death squads to kill anyone thought to be sympathetic to leftist ideology, and the government's suspension of civil liberties are just some of the factors in the complex buildup to the civil war. Due to Cold War fears, Jimmy Carter's administration for the most part supported the government because it was anti-socialist. Under Ronald Reagan, the United States spent close to $1 billion in financial and military aid, ensuring that El Salvador wouldn't fall into communist hands, like neighboring Cuba and Nicaragua. Before the war was officially declared over in 1992, more than 75,000 people were killed. Pretty shitty stuff.