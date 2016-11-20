Shifting Demographics Keeps Los Angeles an Interesting Place to Live

International students are flocking to Los Angeles universities. File photo by Richard Ha/Flickr

In Los Angeles, the only constant is change, as demographics shift as folks are constantly moving to, settling down or leaving the Golden state. For those of us who decided to call the City of Angels home, we recognize the good and the bad that comes with being an Angeleno. Sure there are unfortunate traffic delays, but at least legal marijuana will make us a little more patient.

Discover our recent articles that reflect our ever-changing city.

Student Immigrants Flock to California

One kind of immigrant just keeps on coming to California, and it's not the south-of-the-border worker. It's the international student.

Read the full L.A. Weekly story here.

Millennials Are Leaving Los Angeles

A new analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data shows that Los Angeles is one of the American cities with the greatest declines in millennial residents from 2005 to 2015.

Read the full L.A. Weekly story here.

If You Live in L.A., You're Probably Paying Too Much For Rent

If you spend 30 percent or more of your income on rent, you're paying too much. That sounds laughable in Los Angeles, one of the least affordable housing markets in the nation, where many residents spend half or more of their paychecks on rent.

Read the full L.A. Weekly story here.

Are wealthy renters ruining housing for the rest of L.A.? Britta Gustafson/Flickr

Are Rich People Making L.A. Rents Worse?

A new analysis of renters' incomes in big American cities, including Los Angeles, suggests that high-end dwellers could indeed be driving up rents — but that doesn't necessarily mean they're responsible for the "most unaffordable rental market" in America.

Read the full L.A. Weekly story here.

