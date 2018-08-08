Feel the Burn

I was born in Santa Monica in 1944 (my mom was born here, too — 1904), and I've never experienced how hot at night it was the other night. I mean, lying in bed sweating at 11 p.m. because it's still 80 degrees is not Southern California weather.

Feeling the smog burn in my chest in high school ... now that's Southern Cal weather. I'm old enough to have seen a tremendous improvement in our air quality, although lately there is an ominous push to put the burn back in my lungs.

Animals are feeling the heat, too. In the L.A. Times (7/18/18), same section as Steve Lopez's climate change piece, there was an article about "a heavily panting black bear" who took a dip in a Granada Hills pool.