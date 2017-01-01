Screw 2016: Things to Look Forward to in the New Year

EXPAND A new Beck album in 2017? It could finally happen. Peter Hapak

We're holding our breath that 2017 will be a better year than this one. Yeah, that might be foolish, but there are some genuinely exciting things that 2017 has in store — the events of Jan. 20 notwithstanding.

So let us turn our attention to the new year's killer soundtrack, its auspicious restaurant openings and its growing marijuana economy.

10 Things for Music Fans to Look Forward to in 2017

As Trump's Cabinet of Wingnuts grows with each news cycle, many of us are not feeling particularly optimistic about the year ahead. But don't despair! Music is here to save us, or at least provide a bumpin' soundtrack to the impending apocalypse.

Cannabis bud Dank Depot via Flickr

What Does 2017 Hold For California's Marijuana Economy?



Angelenos, we know how excited you are about legal weed in California post-Proposition 64. But while you're still lighting those victory joints, remember that we have more than a year to go until the state's adult use and medical marijuana regulations are in full swing.

Chef Zach Pollack will open Cosa Buona in Echo Park in early 2017. Anne Fishbein

6 Thrilling Restaurant Openings that Make Us Excited for 2017



While we all breathe a sigh of relief that 2016 is behind us, and look with trepidation toward the coming year, there's one thing at least we can look forward to: 2017 is already shaping up to be a pretty thrilling time for Los Angeles restaurant openings.

Anti-Trump protesters march downtown. Brian Feinzimer

10 Ways to Fight a Trump Presidency in Liberal California

We're not looking forward to a Trump presidency, but we are looking forward to standing up for any rights the president-elect intends to endanger. Here in liberal land, it might become easy to disengage from your outrage when your state and local representatives already are hard at work. But now is not the time to be complacent — which is why we’ve identified 10 ways you can effectively push back against Trump, even when you live in the bluest of states.

