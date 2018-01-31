Rep. Ted Lieu: While Not Without Bright Spots, Trump's First #SOTU Was Divisive and Concerning (Exclusive)

I went into the State of the Union address trying to keep an open mind. President Donald Trump spent the first year of his presidency spewing hateful ideas and promoting policies harmful to our democratic institutions and Americans. Still, I had hoped the president would take steps to unify our increasingly fractured nation. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen.

In what was ostensibly a unifying speech, calls for unity were overshadowed by Trump's inflammatory rhetoric and his usual divisive proposals. For example, the president spoke about the importance of faith and family, yet later in the speech he proposed to disintegrate immigrant families. In America, we believe family includes mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters and children. His xenophobic call to prevent parents, siblings and adult children from immigrating to America is un-American, divisive and anti-family. And rather than call this legal immigration what it is — family reunification — Trump used the derogatory and offensive phrase "chain migration."

After a year of desecrating many of our institutions — by discrediting the FBI, filling his cabinet with self-dealers, fighting with the media, calling neo-Nazis “fine people” and insulting citizens reeling from hurricanes — the president actually said, “All Americans deserve accountability and respect — and that is what we are giving them.” He’s right that it’s what Americans deserve, but it’s definitely not what we’ve gotten in the last year.