Quadruple Murder Suspect Faces Potential Death Penalty Case

Marlon Jones FBI

A suspected member of a Jamaican gang potentially faces a death-penalty case in connection with a quadruple murder at a makeshift eatery in West Adams.

Marlon Jones, whose false identities range in age from 35 to 41, was captured Friday, a day after the FBI placed him on its 10 Most Wanted list. Prosecutors said cops caught up with him following a car chase in South L.A.

The bureau said in a statement that Jones, who allegedly is involved in marijuana trafficking, is an East Coast gangster who came to Dilly's underground Jamaican restaurant on Oct. 15 "to settle a disagreement with the rival gang." Prosecutors today alleged that Jones entered the converted home in the 2900 block of Rimpau Avenue, where a birthday party was taking place, and opened fire on a rival, killing him.

"More gunfire was exchanged between the groups, killing three men and wounding 10 others," according to a statement from the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Two others arrested after the violence, 33-year-old Mowayne McKay and 25-year-old Diego Reid, were later released, Los Angeles Police Department Detective Isidro Soto said last week.

Jones was charged today with four counts of suspicion of murder. A special circumstance of multiple murders was attached to the case, prosecutors said, meaning he could be eligible for the death penalty. Prosecutors have not yet announced whether they intend to seek the death penalty.