Protesters Arrested in South L.A. Following Police Shooting of Black Teen

Four arrests were reported following protests overnight in South Los Angeles, where a teenager was fatally shot by police Saturday afternoon.

The Los Angeles Police Department was temporarily on citywide tactical alert in response to a second night of demonstrations at West 108th Street and South Western Avenue in Westmont, Capt. Ruby Flores said. The status allows the LAPD to keep officers on duty past the end of their shifts.

Those arrested were cited for suspicion of failing to disperse after the department declared that an unlawful assembly was taking place in the neighborhood, according to multiple reports.

Commander Dennis Kato told reporters at the scene that the impromptu demonstration was "getting out of control" late Sunday after drivers started doing doughnuts in an intersection that was also filled with protesters.

Saturday's shooting happened early in the afternoon behind a home in the 1700 block of West 107th Street, police said. Carnell Snell, Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

At 12:58 p.m., officers from the department's elite Metropolitan Division attempted to stop a car with paper plates, according to an LAPD statement. Those cops, while uniformed , often use unmarked vehicles. The driver led officers on a pursuit that ended when the car stopped at West 106th Street and South Western Avenue and two suspects jumped out and ran, police said.

"The officers focused their attention on one of the suspects and went in foot pursuit of that suspect," according to the LAPD. "The officers chased the suspect to the rear of a residence in the 1700 block of 107th Street, at which time an officer involved shooting occurred."

Cops said a gun, allegedly tied to the teen, was recovered following the shooting.

The first night of protests Saturday started at the scene of the violence and expanded to Windsor Square as demonstrators gathered outside Getty House, the residence of Mayor Eric Garcetti. As many as 40 protesters were counted outside the home, and eggs were thrown by some, cops said.

Black Lives Matter L.A. tweeted overnight that 10 demonstrators armed with chalk returned to the official mayor's residence.

On Sunday L.A. civil rights leaders, including Los Angeles Urban Policy Roundtable President Earl Ofari Hutchinson, called on the department to "make full public disclosure of the LAPD guidelines and policy on when an officer can use deadly force," according to a statement. " ... Community residents have expressed deep concern about the shooting" on Saturday, according to the Roundtable.

"The public has a right to know when an officer can shoot to kill, as it now stands the policy is hazy, blurred, and anything but transparent," Hutchinson said. "It’s vital for the public and officers themselves to know when and under what circumstances deadly force can be used."

The deadly confrontation with cops was the first of two over the weekend in South L.A. Shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday a suspect was fatally shot by officers responding to a man-with-a-gun report at East 45th Street and Ascot Avenue, police said.

The deceased was described by witnesses as Latino, according to reports. The shootings have fueled anger in the Black Lives Matter movement and among other critics of police shootings of minorities.

"This is a critical point in relations between the police and South L.A. residents given the rising incidences of deadly force use in suspect and civilian encounters," Hutchinson said.

LAPD officer-involved shootings are investigated by the Force Investigation Division and the District Attorney's Office. Anyone with information about the confrontations was asked to call investigators at 213-486-5230.

-With reporting from City News Service