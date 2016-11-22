Pregnant Woman Fatally Stabbed in Venice

The scene of the crime Roshan Vyas/Flickr

A woman who was reported to be three months pregnant was fatally stabbed on a bustling street in Venice last night.

The attack by two women and a man followed a fight, apparently in the street, on Windward Avenue, the epicenter of Venice's tourist scene, according to police. Officers were called to Windward and Pacific Avenue at 9:30 p.m., authorities said.

"When officers arrived, they located a ... woman, bleeding and unresponsive , suffering from stab wounds," according to a Los Angeles Police Department statement.

NBC Los Angeles reported that the victim was three months pregnant. TV news footage from the scene exposed the side of car parked on Windward, its white paint smudged with blood. Police identified the victim as Jasmine Preciado. Coroner's officials say she's a 22-year-old from Inglewood.

Paramedics tried to revive her at the scene, police said, but she later died at a hospital. Police have not yet released any information on a motive.

The suspects fled east on Windward in a dark SUV, cops said. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call detectives at (213) 382-9470.

-With reporting from City News Service