Pre-Halloween DUI Crackdown Targets Hollywood

It was hot today, but the Los Angeles Police Department will bring the real heat this weekend with a pre-Halloween DUI crackdown.

Party people should beware: One of the targets is Hollywood. The LAPD says it wants you to know the time and location of its anti–drunk driving operations so that maybe you'll think twice about getting behind the wheel after one too many. It could save lives, cops say.

Here's your weekend information, courtesy of local law enforcement:

Tonight from 7 p.m. to midnight, a checkpoint will be awaiting your arrival at Florence Avenue and Broadway in South L.A.

Tonight from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., a checkpoint will be happening on Manchester Avenue at Denver Avenue in South L.A.

Tonight from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., LAPD will be running a checkpoint in the heart of party city, Hollywood, at Sunset Boulevard and Orange Grove Avenue.

Sunday from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., there will be extra police on the streets of LAPD's North Hollywood Division. The department calls this a "DUI saturation patrol."

Be safe.

