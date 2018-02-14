Pot Smokers, Beware of "Weed Breath" on Valentine's Day

You may want to think twice before you take a puff and pucker up this Valentine's Day. As it turns out, cottonmouth, or simply dry mouth, can give you halitosis, according to Los Angeles–area dentist and bacteriologist Dr. Harold Katz.

"When there isn't enough saliva in the mouth, the bacteria that cause bad breath can thrive," he says.

Katz, known as the “Bad Breath Guru,” has been treating patients with halitosis for more than two decades. Saliva keeps your breath fresh, he explains, since the oxygen levels keep the bacteria causing bad breath in check. When you have cottonmouth from smoking weed, you no longer have enough saliva to keep the bacteria at bay. "Anything that makes your mouth more dry will give you bad breath," Katz says.