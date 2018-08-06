Portland's Ladies of Paradise Aims to Extend Its Girly, Cultivated Pot Aesthetic to L.A.

It didn't take long, once I'd ascended the stairs to a Silver Lake bungalow perched atop a hill with a view of the sunset, to find myself sitting on a cushion, sipping CBD lemonade, getting henna painted onto my hand, and watching a group of women experiment with putting hash in a hookah. I glanced around the yard at the all-girls party — a DJ set up by the entrance, a spread of THC-infused hummus and mezze plates at the center, fairy lights, beautifully embroidered cushions, joints and topicals everywhere — and realized this pot party was only the beginning of a new era of pot parties to grace Los Angeles.

It was a refreshing sort of retro-paradise, a party with all the essentials — good food, good people, good weed — hosted by the aptly named group Ladies of Paradise. Hailing from Portland, Oregon, the Ladies have applied their expertise in styling, fashion, branding and event production to paint a new image of cannabis in Los Angeles, 2018.

If you've cruised Instagram lately (it has become a parade of cool kids and weed nerds redefining the cannabis space), you may have come across the group's profile. It's a compilation of trendy vintage fashion, bright and bubbly colors — mainly pink — and blissed-out models of all shapes and colors, accessorized by a billow of smoke and some sort of nouveau, pretty pot pipe, vape pen or good ol' joint.