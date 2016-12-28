Porn Studio Cuts Ties With Producer After Nikki Benz Assault Allegations

Adult film actress Nikki Benz at the 2016 Adult Video News Awards at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas Kobby Dagan / Shutterstock.com

After porn star Nikki Benz alleged that she was assaulted on set while recently filming a scene for one of porn's biggest studios, the company announced it has severed ties with the clip's producer/director. That might not be enough for Benz, considered by many to be the signature star for the studio, Brazzers.

"Please don't let @Brazzers PR stunt fool you," the performer said via Twitter. "They have yet to apologize to me. They may think letting [the producer] go will make me silent, but no."

Benz alleged last week that the producer stomped her head and choked her over her objections, including cries of "cut." The revelation spread through the adult video community like wildfire, and the porn industry's L.A.-based trade group, the Free Speech Coalition, called the alleged actions "unacceptable in every way."

Several adult-film luminaries, including Jenna Jamison and Tasha Reign, rallied to support Benz. At least one performer, Shawna Leneé Show, said via Twitter that she "complained" about the same producer's "behavior two years ago." "You have been warned since 2014," she wrote.

Brazzers, the cornerstone website of global porn juggernaut MindGeek (which runs adult video's most-trafficked sites), released a statement distancing itself from the producer. He was not named in the statement.

"Not only have we terminated all existing professional engagements with the producer, but any possibility for any future endeavors with this producer have also been quashed," according to the statement. "... We have also refused to purchase the scene in question as it stands in direct contrast with our mandate to ensure that performers’ consent, boundaries and limits are respected. It is our commitment that this offensive scene will never find itself listed as a Brazzers property."

The statement also says Brazzers will stand by Benz: "Nikki Benz has been, and will always be, a part of the Brazzers family. As with any of our performers, her well-being and security are a paramount concern to us. We have reached out to her through multiple channels while she seeks solace on her current holiday, and are eager to have a proper and productive dialogue with her at her convenience."

Brazzers started as a single site that grew into an online empire of YouTube-like free porn destinations. A 2011 New York magazine story on the predecessor to MindGeek, Manwin, explained its origins.

"Several of the founders were of Middle Eastern extraction, and the name was their private joke, a throaty immigrant-Arabonics version of 'brothers,'" according to the story. "They contracted with producers in Los Angeles, and later Las Vegas and Miami, to create content (which they charged for), and Brazzers drew notice for its high-quality productions."

Late last year the unconnected porn production house of star performer James Deen was investigated by the state after several performers accused him of rape and assault on-set. Deen maintains his innocence, and no formal assault allegations were ever filed.

