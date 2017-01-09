Porn Convention Attendees Warned Against "Unwelcome Physical Contact"

Party people behaving at the AVN Show last year Nate "Igor" Smith/L.A. Weekly

Nudity in public, consensual grabbing and wild after-parties are the norm during the porn industry's annual confab, the AVN Show in Las Vegas. It's like Boogie Nights come to life for a weekend each year.

This year the organizers, the folks behind the L.A.-based Adult Video News empire, have added a new component to the Jan. 18 get-together — a demand that attendees behave. The first-of-its-kind "code of conduct" for the series of AVN events at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino — the AVN Adult Entertainment Expo, the AVN Novelty Expo and the AVN Awards (all covered under the AVN Show umbrella) — was not inspired by recent allegations of misconduct in the world of porn, according to AVN CEO Tony Rios.

"There isn't a fear" among women attending the events, he said via email. "We have a great relationship with all performers. We are always looking out for their safety, and this will give them even more security during their time at the AVN Show."

Rios noted that, unlike AVN, other conventions have codes of conduct.

"AVN Media Network expects all attendees of the AVN Show to abide by common-sense rules for public behavior and personal interaction," according to an AVN statement. "The AVN Show celebrates adult entertainment, but it is not an arena where disrespectful and nonconsensual behavior will be condoned."

The rules prohibit assault, stalking, "unwelcome physical contact," "harassing photography," upskirt photography, capturing images that "violate privacy" and "harassment in public restrooms."

AVN urges anyone victimized at the events to notify security immediately.

"We spoke with people within the industry, as well as those who have attended in years past, and we felt it was our duty to create a public list of procedures to create an even safer environment for everyone attending," Rios said. "This was inspired by dialogue with those about how to make our event better than the year before."

