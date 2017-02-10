menu

Pineapple Express Could Bring Heavy Rain to L.A.

Why Is the Drought Not Over Yet?


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Pineapple Express Could Bring Heavy Rain to L.A.

Friday, February 10, 2017 at 5:07 a.m.
By Dennis Romero
Storm surf in Seacliff, CA
Storm surf in Seacliff, CA
Mitchell/Flickr
A A

A Pineapple Express train of tropical moisture is expected to roll through Los Angeles today, bringing a half inch of rain or more to the basin, forecasters say. The flow of precipitation is named for its origins in the tropical Pacific.

National Weather Service meteorologist Robbie Munroe says a storm will move down the West Coast and draw that wet stuff from warmer climes south of Hawaii.

The California Weather Blog calls the system "an intense atmospheric river." "It's a long stream of moisture in the atmosphere," Munroe says. "There's a potential for moderate to heavy rainfall."

High surf sometimes associated with such systems won't entirely materialize. Munroe is calling it 3- to 6-feet. Mountain board riders might not find fresh powder, either. Because of its tropical influence, this will be a relatively warm storm, with snow levels pegged at a high 8,000 feet or more, he said.

Upcoming Events

In fact, much of the action will happen to the north. "Southern California will largely escape any flood concerns," according to the California Weather Blog.

By Sunday we could be basking in spring-like temperatures, Munroe says. Offshore winds will settle in over the weekend, and Greater Los Angeles could see high temperatures in the upper 60s Sunday and in the low 70s Monday.

That doesn't necessarily mean the rainy season is over. Another front could move in Thursday, federal forecasters say.

Pineapple Express Could Bring Heavy Rain to L.A.
NWS
Dennis Romero
Dennis Romero has worked on staff at several magazines and newspapers, including the Philadelphia Inquirer and the Los Angeles Times, where he participated in Pulitzer Prize-winning coverage of the L.A. riots. His work has appeared in Rolling Stone online, the Guardian, and, as a young stringer, the New York Times.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2017 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >