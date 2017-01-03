menu

Pay Was Up in Los Angeles in 2016


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Pay Was Up in Los Angeles in 2016

Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 8:06 a.m.
By Dennis Romero
Pay Was Up in Los Angeles in 2016
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers/Flickr
A A

If your wallet got a little fatter in 2016, you weren't alone.

Despite the bad reputation the year got — celebrity deaths, rising rents and the presidential election weighed on us all — it did deliver a strong indicator that the Great Recession is long behind us. The latest data from job search site Glassdoor says Angelenos enjoyed a 3.4 percent wage increase compared with last year.

Related Stories

The site's latest Local Pay Reports say median income for L.A. full-timers is $59,260. Our 3.4 percent wage increase beats the national pay boost of 2.7 percent. The pay hike, however, isn't enough to keep up with rising rents. Apartment listings site Zumper says rents grew 5.2 percent on average in L.A. in 2016. And nearly one-third of renters pay half or more of their income to keep a roof over their heads.

Median pay nationwide is $51,750 per year, Glassdoor found. The pay figures are higher than normal. For example, the median individual income in Los Angeles County is $27,987. However, Glassdoor says it bases its figures on more than 60 job titles it tracks through self-reported data. All of the gigs are full-time positions with annual salaries, a spokeswoman told us previously.

The big raises in 2016 went to $58,238-a-year customer service managers (up 7.1 percent compared with 2015) and to $59,999-a-year recruiters (up 6.4 percent), the report states. The best-paid pros in L.A. last year were doctors ($230,780 a year, on average) and product managers ($107,440), according to Glassdoor.

The lowest-paid workers won't surprise you: They were cashiers ($31,388) and cooks ($33,159), the report found. Superstar chefs were not listed.

Dennis Romero
Dennis Romero has worked on staff at several magazines and newspapers, including the Philadelphia Inquirer and the Los Angeles Times, where he participated in Pulitzer Prize-winning coverage of the L.A. riots. His work has appeared in Rolling Stone online, the Guardian, and, as a young stringer, the New York Times.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

From Our Sponsors

Sponsor Content

©2017 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >