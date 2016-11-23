Passenger Sexually Assaulted Uber Driver, Cops Say

File photo mbiebusch/Flickr

UPDATE at 11:22 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016: Uber responds, at the bottom. First posted at 8:53 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016.

A rider sexually assaulted a female Uber driver, then proceeded to a house party near his dropoff location, Glendale police said.

Suspect Sevada Bandari, 30, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of sexual battery, they said. Bandari was released the same day on bail of $20,000, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department inmate records.

The victim told authorities she picked up the suspect at about 2 a.m. Saturday near Moorpark Street and Van Nuys Boulevard in Sherman Oaks, according to a Glendale Police Department statement. As she took him to an address in Glendale, Bandari allegedly attacked her, cops said.

"The suspect groped the victim multiple times over her clothing," according to Glendale police. "Despite being told to stop, he continued."

After the dropoff in the 1300 block of Irving Avenue, the woman called 911, authorities said. Officers say they found the rider at a "small house party" on that street.

Bandari was scheduled to be in court Jan. 5. Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Glendale cops at (818) 548-4911.

We reached out to an Uber representative but did not immediately hear back.

UPDATE at 11:22 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016: An Uber spokeswoman emailed this statement: "We have been in contact with the Glendale Police Department and will provide any information to them for their investigation."