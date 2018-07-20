Op-Ed: Illegal Cannabis Businesses Harm Consumers and Their Community

Despite recent rollouts of regulations for cannabis licensing in Los Angeles, the city’s efforts to regulate have been hindered by illegal operators that refuse to cease operations. While the city gears up for the next wave of permitting, City Attorney Mike Feuer is simultaneously cracking down on illegal businesses operating in the city.

Illegal dispensaries undercut legal operators because illegal operators have a competitive edge. Illegal operators avoid costs of compliance (licensing fees, taxes, etc.) and are able to offer lower prices.

From the consumer’s perspective, those who are new to the world of cannabis may feel overwhelmed, unable to distinguish legal businesses from those that do not have operational approval. Currently, there are only 154 legal cannabis dispensaries in Los Angeles. The city has provided consumers with a way for identifying legal businesses through its website: cannabis.lacity.org/legal-businesses. The remainder of cannabis dispensaries are illegal.