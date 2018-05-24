On "Stormy Daniels Day," West Hollywood Celebrates Porn Star as Hero of the Resistance

In front of Chi Chi LaRue’s on Santa Monica Boulevard Wednesday afternoon, TV vans lined the street, slowing traffic, and a crowd of people filled the sidewalk. From camera crews with expensive equipment to onlookers holding their phones in the air, everyone was hoping for the same thing—a glimpse of Stormy Daniels.

At 4 p.m., in front of a poster of Daniels in black lingerie and a giant sign reading “#RESIST” in sparkly pink letters, West Hollywood Mayor John Duran and members of the West Hollywood City Council presented the pornographic actress-turned political figure with the key to the city in recognition of her leadership in the resistance to the Trump Administration. In a speech praising Daniels, the mayor proclaimed May 23, 2018, “Stormy Daniels Day” and compared her to Lady Godiva.

“Lady Godiva rode naked through the streets of England to protest injustice and taxes, and we have our own Lady Godiva here in the city of West Hollywood," Duran said.

When Daniels, accompanied by her lawyer Michael Avenatti, stepped in front of the cameras, the crowd shouted at both of them in appreciation, calling out “Thanks, Stormy!” and “We love you, Michael!”

EXPAND The crowd at "Stormy Daniel's Day" ceremony in West Hollywood. Lisa Beebe

Avenatti introduced Daniels, describing her as “one of the most intelligent, self-aware, courageous people you will ever come to know in your lifetime,” before saying, “There is one thing I can promise you about Stormy Daniels, and that is: She is not packing up. She is not going home. She will be in for the long fight, each and every day.”

After accepting the oversized commemorative key from the mayor, Daniels joked, “I’m not really sure what the key opens. I’m hoping it’s the wine cellar.” She made no mention of the president or their ongoing legal battle in her speech, instead focusing on the reason for her visit. “The City of West Hollywood is a truly special place very close to my heart, and I would like to thank Mayor John Duran and the entire West Hollywood City Council for this incredible honor, and, of course, the one and only Chi Chi LaRue for hosting us today.

"As a woman with two wonderful gay dads, Keith and J.D., I feel especially at home here," she said. "The community of West Hollywood was founded more than three decades ago on the principle that everyone should be treated with dignity and fairness and decency. This community has a history of standing up to bullies and speaking truth to power, and I’m so very, very lucky to be a part of it."

EXPAND Stormy Daniels with a fan at "Stormy Daniels Day" ceremony in West Hollywood. Rob Reimer

The event drew no protesters, although an older man walked through the crowd in a Make America Great Again hat. During Daniels’ acceptance speech, one heckler asked about the size of Trump’s genitalia, while another repeatedly asked if she had signed the NDA (non-disclosure agreement). She ignored the questions.

After her speech, Daniels retreated into the store to prepare for a two-hour autograph signing and meet-and-greet, and the crowd thronged around Avenatti, peppering him with questions and requests for selfies.

Throughout the event, members of the local community were vocal in their praise of Daniels. Jen Andrews, who wore a shirt that said “Fuck Trump” in big letters, said, “She’s from Louisiana, and that’s where I’m from. She's kind of my home girl, so I want to support her. I know people that went to school with her. She's got balls."

EXPAND The crowd at "Stormy Daniel's Day" ceremony in West Hollywood. Lisa Beebe

Drag queen Sham Ibrahim carried a “Stormy for President” sign and showed off a framed portrait of Trump as a diapered baby. “I wanted to support Stormy, because I feel that this is all part of the collective resistance against a leader who is dangerous—and dangerous to the world," Ibrahim said. "I think, by any means necessary, he needs to be removed from office. I support Stormy in everything she’s doing. I think she’s a wonderful role model for speaking truth to power, and for having the guts. Quite frankly, I don’t think I would be able to go up against such great power. It’s really amazing that she can do that.”

Previous recipients of the key to the City of West Hollywood include Afghanistan veterans Alex Minsky and Mylee Yc for their commitment to healthy living in the face of adversity, the cast and executive producer of the MTV series “Faking It” for the show’s handling of LGBT issues, and Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong on the 40th anniversary of their film Up in Smoke.