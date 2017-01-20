menu

On Inauguration Day, City Hall Is Poised to Create an Immigrant Advocate

Anti-Development Ballot Measure Befuddles Candidates


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

On Inauguration Day, City Hall Is Poised to Create an Immigrant Advocate

Friday, January 20, 2017 at 7:01 a.m.
By Dennis Romero
City Hall will probably have a new job opening today.
City Hall will probably have a new job opening today.
Brian Feinzimer/L.A. Weekly
A A

In a move aimed squarely at Donald Trump's presidential inauguration, the Los Angeles City Council today is poised to create an immigrant advocate who would "protect residents against mass deportations" possible under new White House administration, according to a statement from the office of council President Herb Wesson.

Wesson's proposal, which he says would result in a national first, would create an advocate who would also have the job of fighting for federal dollars at a time when Trump could halt some federal cash flow to cities that don't abide by his immigration program. Trump has vowed to deport 3 million people here illegally who have what he described as criminal records. The City Council is scheduled to vote on the proposal after a 10 a.m. hearing.

The move is a "response to the incoming administration’s pledge to take drastic action on immigration," according to  Wesson's office. "Friday’s actions will signal to Los Angeles families that their safety is a top priority for the City Council."

Vanessa Rodriguez, press deputy for Wesson, said a passing vote would give the city authority to fill the position. She said the council president would likely be searching for a candidate who's an immigration law expert. The immigrant advocate would work under the Office of Immigrant Affairs, and advise the council on issues affecting the undocumented, Wesson has said.

Upcoming Events

Though it appears Wesson has a pretty good idea what the job will entail, approval by the council would order the city’s Chief Legislative Analyst and City Administrative Officer to outline the advocate's formal duties. Wesson hopes to have the advocate clocking in at City Hall by spring.

He noted that if Trump carries out his deportation vow, in could affect nearly one in five Angelenos.

"I'm not itching for a fight" with the Trump administration, Wesson said previously. "I'm itching to protect the city I love. I want to be prepared, in the event anything happens, to defend this city and our policies. I want to be prepared for anything."

Dennis Romero
Dennis Romero has worked on staff at several magazines and newspapers, including the Philadelphia Inquirer and the Los Angeles Times, where he participated in Pulitzer Prize-winning coverage of the L.A. riots. His work has appeared in Rolling Stone online, the Guardian, and, as a young stringer, the New York Times.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2017 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >