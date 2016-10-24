Obamajam, One Last Time?

Is President Obama ready to say goodbye to Los Angeles? Pete Souza for the White House

If Donald Trump is elected (okay, stop laughing), you just might miss the aggravating days of Obamajam. Of course, a true Obamajam is a rare thing — a myth, really, created by overzealous street closures during POTUS's visit and a lot of griping by wealthy residents who live west of downtown.

The U.S. Secret Service, the Los Angeles Police Department and other agencies have been more diligent about minimizing presidential traffic during Obama's second term than his first. That includes creating rolling street closures, where our lifeblood boulevards reopen not long after Obama has cruised by in "the beast," and public warnings about areas to avoid (details below).

Since Obama last visited L.A. nearly seven months ago, this next visit to Los Angeles today and tomorrow could be his last as president. The election is six weeks away, and, frankly, Hillary Clinton doesn't appear to need much more campaign cash.

That's the reason Obama is coming — to put some cheddar in the bank of Clinton's campaign. He's the guest of honor at a $100,000-per-plate fundraiser at the Beverly Hills home of DreamWorks Animation CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg and his wife, Marilyn, according to multiple reports. He's scheduled to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live tonight. And on Tuesday he's expected to preside at a Beverly Hills fundraiser to benefit the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.

The LAPD, with the help of the Secret Service, provided this handy presidential traffic tip sheet:

... The following areas of the city should be avoided when possible to prevent travel delays for community members: Monday, October 24, 2016 The area around Sherman Way between Clybourn Avenue & Coldwater Canyon Avenue from 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. The CA-170 & US-101 freeways from 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. The area around Highland Avenue between Franklin Avenue & Sunset Boulevard from 1:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. The US-101 & I-405 freeways from 3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. The area around Sunset Boulevard between Woodburn Drive & N. Palm Drive from 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 25, 2016 The area around Sunset Boulevard between Woodburn Drive & Palm Drive from 10:00 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. The I-405 & I-10 freeways from 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. The area around S. Centinela Avenue between Ocean Park Boulevard & W. Pico Boulevard 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. CLOSURES / RESTRICTIONS (no bus routes impacted by hard closures) Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA EB and WB lanes of Hollywood Boulevard between Highland Avenue and N. Orange Drive will be closed to vehicular traffic between the approximate hours or 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on October 24, 2016. Hawthorne Avenue, Los Angeles, CA EB and WB lanes of Hawthorne Avenue between Highland Avenue and N. Orange Drive will be closed to vehicular traffic between the approximate hours of 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. on October 24, 2016. N. Loma Vista Drive, Beverly Hills, CA NB and SB lanes of N. Loma Vista Drive between Wallace Ridge and Dabney Drive will be closed to vehicular traffic between the approximate hours of 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. on October 24, 2016. Sunset Boulevard, Beverly Hills, CA EB and WB lanes of Sunset Boulevard between N. Whittier Drive and N. Bedford Drive will be closed to vehicular traffic between the approximate hours of 10:45 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. on October 25, 2016.

If you see the motorcade, wave goodbye — just in case.

