No African-Americans on Los Angeles Community College Board After Vote

Several African-American candidates for an opening on the Los Angeles Community College District (LACCD) Board of Trustees are challenging the board's decision to put David Vela in the seat to replace Sydney Kamlager-Dove, who is leaving for a seat in the state Assembly.

They say the move means there will not be an African-American on the board for at least the next two years.

"Black students comprise 12 percent of the LACCD student body, the largest number of black students in any system of higher education in the state,” said former L.A. City Commissioner Dallas Fowler, one of the candidates, in a press release. “Those students deserve to see gender parity in the leadership as well as someone reflected from their ethnicities. There are four times the amount of African-Americans in LACCD than all the UCs combined."