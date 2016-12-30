menu

No, a City Leader Is Not Trying to Ban Single Adults From Parks


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

No, a City Leader Is Not Trying to Ban Single Adults From Parks

Friday, December 30, 2016 at 6:25 a.m.
By Dennis Romero
Kids only? Vista Hermosa Natural Park.
Kids only? Vista Hermosa Natural Park.
Corona/Flickr
A A

City Councilman Mitch O'Farrell got some bad press this week after he proposed that adults who aren't parents or guardians be banned from publicly owned playgrounds. The Los Angeles Times editorialized that the prohibition would assume "every adult without a child is a pedophile."

In a letter to constituents yesterday O'Farrell clarified his motion, emphasizing that "this is NOT a ban on adults without children from using our parks." He did not back down from the proposal.

The proposal, which asks the City Attorney's Office to prepare a draft ordinance that would have to be approved by the council, limits city playground access — and playground access only — to kids and the adults directly supervising them. O'Farrell said a prohibition would apply only to designated play areas and not to whole parks. "These specific areas would be clearly marked with signage stating the limited access," O'Farrell wrote.

He said such a law already exists on state books and that, in order for local police to enforce it, the City Council would have to approve an ordinance applying to its play areas. Santa Monica, New York, Miami and other cities have similar laws, according to O'Farrell.

Upcoming Events

"Our park facilities should be a safe haven," O'Farrell wrote, "and we must do our part to provide the proper shelter for our kids."

The proposal was inspired by residents who have complained of "drug deals" and disturbing behaviors" taking place at city playgrounds, the councilman stated. But the Times' editorial board argued that if the city is concerned about narcotics or sexual predators there are plenty of laws already on the books that can be enforced without having to discriminate against single adults.

Dennis Romero
Dennis Romero has worked on staff at several magazines and newspapers, including the Philadelphia Inquirer and the Los Angeles Times, where he participated in Pulitzer Prize-winning coverage of the L.A. riots. His work has appeared in Rolling Stone online, the Guardian, and, as a young stringer, the New York Times.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2016 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >