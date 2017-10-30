From Pot Dust to Fancy Joints, These Marijuana Products Will Lift Your Spirits

Now just two months away from legalization, California’s cannabis market continues to evolve and expand, with countless new product options hitting the market each month. It’s nearly impossible to keep up with what’s new, effective, creative or just plain weird, but this list is a very small start. While it has become difficult to sort through the mass of new cannabis companies, there is some good news for medical marijuana patients and adult users alike: It’s getting easier to pick and choose how (and how much) to consume.

Henry's Original: Grown in Mendocino County, these “heirloom cannabis” products are lab-tested and grown using sustainable farming practices. In line with the company’s top-shelf vibe is the fact that each season Henry’s puts out different strains of marijuana. On the “menu” for fall 2017 is Skywalker OG (an Indica) and Ritual (a distinctive CBD-heavy weed) as well as Hybrid and Sativa strains.

The company touts its eco-conscious growing techniques, which include using sesame oil as a chemical-free pest deterrent and natural compost as a way to maintain healthy soil. Henry’s is sold in pre-rolled joints or in simple, old-timey tins that hold an eighth-ounce of flower. It's available via delivery and at dispensaries throughout Los Angeles and Southern California.

EXPAND Courtesy Mondo

Mondo: Move over, $38 Moon Juice dust, Mondo’s dissolving cannabis powder has its own magical properties. Made of a handful of ingredients that include organic coconut oil, cacao butter and, of course, THC, this is an all-new way to consume cannabis in a covert way. Mondo comes in a small jar that looks a lot like a beauty product, but instead it contains a powder and measured scoop designed to deliver 5 mg of THC in each serving. Mondo can be sprinkled in smoothies and lattes, on top of cupcakes or in any other snack you feel like kicking up a notch.

The powder is made from Blue Dream flowers sourced from a single organic farmer, who uses no pesticides or chemicals. It’s fitting to use as a “daytime medication,” with the high described as a “perfect mix of balanced full-body relaxation with a gentle cerebral invigoration.” Created by Emily O’Brien as a way to treat anxiety, the powder is designed to provide relief without impairing cognitive function or interfering with one’s ability to function at work. For those with a medical marijuana card, it’s available via delivery or at select local dispensaries.

“Emily’s belief is that Mondo powder will be a welcome replacement for synthetic prescription anxiety medications such as Xanax that carry unpleasant side effects,” according to the website.

While it looks like an average bottle of water, this high-tech beverage contains CBD, the cannabis compound that penetrates your body without getting you high. Courtesy CBD Living Water

CBD Living Water: While this high-tech, CBD-infused water isn’t new to the market, it has seemed to fly under the radar of many casual cannabis consumers. These bottles of water have both the appearance and taste of a typical plastic bottle you’d buy at your local liquor store. However, this product is infused (with the help of quantum physics) with tiny particles of CBD, the cannabis compound typically associated with killing pain while not getting you high.

Through a process the company describes as nanotechnology, CBD particles are shrunk down to 1 one-millionth of their original size, making it possible for them to “immediately penetrate into your cells.” Typically when CBD is consumed through something like an edible, a majority of its impact is lost in the digestive system, according to the website. Because the product contains no active THC, the psychoactive element often dominant in cannabis edibles, CBD Living Water can be used at almost any time of the day with little risk of impairment. In fact, the brand classifies itself on Facebook as a health/beauty product and heavily promotes active lifestyles (as evidenced by an abundance of pictures featuring yoga, surfing and the wilderness).

Options include blood orange bites dipped in dark chocolate, apricots covered in milk chocolate and toffees coated in either. Courtesy Upside Edibles

Upside Edibles: While the cannabis edibles market is thick with sweet options, most commonly in the form of brownies, cookies and gummies, Upside is taking a slightly different approach to dessert. This line of chocolate-covered fruit bites is intended to help relieve tension and reduce inflammation, anxiety, pain and nausea (among other things), and no smoking is required. Options include blood orange bites dipped in dark chocolate, apricots covered in milk chocolate and toffees coated in either. These edible are available in two strengths, and small serving sizes make it easy to scale consumption up or down depending on need.

EXPAND This monthly subscription service will be coming to L.A. in early 2018. Courtesy Lucky Box Club

Lucky Box: Much like a customizable produce box that can be built online and delivered to your doorstep each week, Lucky Box provides a curated selection of cannabis goods for those who don’t want to hit a dispensary. The two-tiered program offers a “Classic” membership for a monthly fee of $150 and an “Executive” one for $250. Each level of membership buys a delivery once a month that comes with anywhere from two to eight items, depending on which type of access you choose.

Upon joining, new members indicate preferences such as method of consumption — for example, edibles or tinctures — and their box will be filled with fitting products. Lucky Box sources from a variety of California companies and offers cannabis flower, edibles, oils and topicals. Boxes also typically contain bonus items such as “cannabis-inspired” art and music. Currently only available for delivery within 100 miles of Sacramento, San Francisco and San Jose, Lucky Box will be touching down in Los Angeles and the greater Southern California area in early 2018.