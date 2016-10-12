menu

National Report Confirms Halloween Is Kind of a Big Deal in L.A.


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

National Report Confirms Halloween Is Kind of a Big Deal in L.A.

Wednesday, October 12, 2016 at 8 a.m.
By Dennis Romero
Boo
Boo
Mike Spasoff/Flickr
A A

Los Angeles has had its share of creepy clown sightings, and we're not just talking about spotting Donald Trump on an Access Hollywood bus. It's a freaky town, where people are often encouraged to embrace their alter egos. In other words, Halloween is a big deal here.

The real estate website Zillow gets that. Its annual Trick-or-Treat Index ranks L.A. as the fifth-best city among 20 big American metros for getting that candy.

Related Stories

"Zillow set out to find the cities where kids can get the best and most candy in the shortest amount of time, and have other kids to trick-or-treat with," according to the site. "Zillow’s team of economists looked at home values, single-family home density, crime rate, and the share of the population under 10 years old to determine the list."

We were beaten by Philadelphia (ranked first), San Jose (second), San Francisco (third) and Milwaukee (fourth). 

Zillow also broke down the best neighborhoods in Los Angeles for trick-or-treating. The communities are decidedly upscale, so expect top-shelf candy (and difficult parking). They are:

1. Bel Air
2. Pacific Palisades
3. Brentwood
4. Beverly Glen
5. Hollywood Hills

National Report Confirms Halloween Is Kind of a Big Deal in L.A.
Zillow

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2016 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >