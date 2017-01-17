Murder in Los Feliz
Upscale Los Feliz was rocked this morning by an apparent robbery attempt that ended in murder.
Cops were dispatched to the Chevron gas station at North Vermont Avenue and Los Feliz Boulevard, a business well known to locals, at 5:25 a.m., according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Irma Mota.
"A male suspect entered the Chevron gas station and attempted to rob the location," she says. "He shot multiple rounds at the clerk and struck the clerk."
The shooter fled in a vehicle, but there was no good description of either, according to police. The victim was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, Mota says.
The identity of the deceased was not immediately disclosed.
On Facebook the Los Feliz Village Business Improvement District posted the news. "Sad day in Los Feliz Village," the group stated. "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the clerk."
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Los Angeles, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Anaheim Ducks v. Tampa Bay Lightning
TicketsTue., Jan. 17, 7:00pm
-
Los Angeles Lakers v Denver Nuggets - Verified Resale Tickets
TicketsTue., Jan. 17, 7:30pm
-
Anaheim Ducks v. Colorado Avalanche
TicketsThu., Jan. 19, 7:00pm
-
Los Angeles Clippers v Minnesota - Verified Resale Tickets
TicketsThu., Jan. 19, 7:30pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!