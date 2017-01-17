Murder in Los Feliz

The LAPD in action steve lyon/Flickr

Upscale Los Feliz was rocked this morning by an apparent robbery attempt that ended in murder.

Cops were dispatched to the Chevron gas station at North Vermont Avenue and Los Feliz Boulevard, a business well known to locals, at 5:25 a.m., according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Irma Mota.

"A male suspect entered the Chevron gas station and attempted to rob the location," she says. "He shot multiple rounds at the clerk and struck the clerk."

The shooter fled in a vehicle, but there was no good description of either, according to police. The victim was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, Mota says.

The identity of the deceased was not immediately disclosed.

On Facebook the Los Feliz Village Business Improvement District posted the news. "Sad day in Los Feliz Village," the group stated. "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the clerk."