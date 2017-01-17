menu

Murder in Los Feliz


Murder in Los Feliz

Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 1:01 p.m.
By Dennis Romero
The LAPD in action
The LAPD in action
steve lyon/Flickr
A A

Upscale Los Feliz was rocked this morning by an apparent robbery attempt that ended in murder.

Cops were dispatched to the Chevron gas station at North Vermont Avenue and Los Feliz Boulevard, a business well known to locals, at 5:25 a.m., according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Irma Mota.

"A male suspect entered the Chevron gas station and attempted to rob the location," she says. "He shot multiple rounds at the clerk and struck the clerk."

The shooter fled in a vehicle, but there was no good description of either, according to police. The victim was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, Mota says.

The identity of the deceased was not immediately disclosed.

On Facebook the Los Feliz Village Business Improvement District posted the news. "Sad day in Los Feliz Village," the group stated. "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the clerk."

Dennis Romero
Dennis Romero has worked on staff at several magazines and newspapers, including the Philadelphia Inquirer and the Los Angeles Times, where he participated in Pulitzer Prize-winning coverage of the L.A. riots. His work has appeared in Rolling Stone online, the Guardian, and, as a young stringer, the New York Times.

