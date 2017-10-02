Multiple Off-Duty SoCal Cops, Firefighters Injured in Vegas Mass Shooting

File photo of Mandalay Bay Casino and Hotel Håkan Dahlström / Flickr

Several Southern Californians, including multiple off-duty first responders, were struck in Sunday's mass shooting in Las Vegas, authorities said today.

"The loss of life in Las Vegas is profoundly horrifying," L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a statement. "Innocent people went out for an evening of fun and walked into a nightmare that defies our ability to understand or express sorrow in words. Our hearts are heavy today — and our thoughts are with the victims of this senseless attack."

Multiple news outlets reported that Manhattan Beach Middle School special education teacher Sandy Casey was killed in the attack, which ended in the deaths of at least 58 people.

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department reported in a statement that one of its employees, who was attending the Route 91 Harvest festival while off-duty, was hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by gunfire. Another employee struck by gunfire was in stable condition, according to the department.

There were several off-duty Los Angeles Police Department employees at the three-day concert across the street from the Mandalay Bay Hotel & Casino, according to an LAPD statement: "We have confirmed that one officer was struck by gunfire."

"While that officer is expected to make a full recovery, it is still unclear who else may have been injured trying to get to safety," the department stated. "We are still in the process of attempting to contact any additional LAPD employees who may have been at the concert and have a team in Las Vegas to help coordinate that effort."

The Los Angeles Fire Department was facing similar circumstances, according to spokesman Peter Sanders, who responded via email. "From what we can tell, we had a number of LAFD members at the concert — all off-duty," he said.

"We have confirmed that two members suffered gunshot wounds during the attack," he said. They're "not considered life-threatening. We are working to confirm that no additional LAFD members were injured or killed."

The Los Angeles County Fire Department reported via a statement that "several off-duty members were in attendance" when automatic gunfire was heard. Three of its firefighters sustained non-life-threatening injuries after they were struck by gunfire, according to the department.

An Ontario Police Department announced this morning that Officer Michael Garcia was injured in the attack. He was "listed in critical but stable condition," according to a statement.

Via Twitter, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department confirmed that an off-duty deputy at the festival was injured by gunfire. The Bakersfield Police Department reported that Officer Aaron Mundhenke was struck by gunfire at the event but was "expected to make a full recovery." "Officer Mundhenke was struck in his lower torso and sustained a non-life-threatening injury," according to a statement.

U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris had a message for Golden State first responders. "We pray for a full recovery for those wounded, and are grateful to the brave first responders for their heroic actions on the scene," she said in a statement.

"My thoughts are especially with the California officers and firefighters who were injured."

