menu

More Unmarried Couples Are Buying Homes in L.A.

Does It Make More Sense to Rent or Buy a Home in L.A.?


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

More Unmarried Couples Are Buying Homes in L.A.

Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at 6:22 a.m.
By Dennis Romero
More Unmarried Couples Are Buying Homes in L.A.EXPAND
Laurie Avocado/Flickr
A A

The hot trend these days is buying a home with an unmarried partner. In Los Angeles the percentage of young, unmarried duos who are buying houses has increased from 8.1 percent in 2005 to 11.9 percent in 2015, according to real estate listings site Zillow. It analyzed U.S. Census Bureau data for 24- to 35-year-old American home buyers during that 10-year span. The results were released today.

The increase is a result of "how pricey L.A. is," says Aaron Terrazas, senior economist for the site. However, the entire nation has seen a growing number of unmarried couples buy homes. In fact, L.A. is behind the rest of the nation when it comes to the trend.

Related Stories

The national rate for younger unmarried couples buying homes is 14.6 percent, Zillow found. Some of the most expensive markets in the nation, including New York (12.9 percent), San Francisco (10.8 percent) and San Diego (10.6 percent), have generally seen 10-year increases in young, unmarried pairs buying homes —but those couples make up a smaller portion of homebuyers compared to the rest of the United States.

Los Angeles still has a comparatively high percentage of young, single buyers: 32.7 percent. The national average is 25.4. Young, single women (17 percent) are more likely to buy than men (15.7 percent) in Greater L.A., the site found.

Terrazas says the higher combined income of a pair will help buyers qualify for a higher loan compared to solo applicants. Some of these younger, unmarried duos are same-sex couples, he says.

"Many singles looking to purchase a home on their own may not make enough money to afford or qualify for a mortgage on their dream home," Zillow chief economist Svenja Gudell said in a statement. "That makes buying a home with a significant other even more appealing, even if marriage isn’t quite part of the picture."

More Unmarried Couples Are Buying Homes in L.A.EXPAND
Zillow
Dennis Romero
Dennis Romero has worked on staff at several magazines and newspapers, including the Philadelphia Inquirer and the Los Angeles Times, where he participated in Pulitzer Prize-winning coverage of the L.A. riots. His work has appeared in Rolling Stone online, the Guardian, and, as a young stringer, the New York Times.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2017 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >