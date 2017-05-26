Here's a List of Memorial Day Weekend DUI Checkpoints

Party season Gustavo Turner/L.A. Weekly

Memorial Day Weekend is a time to remember those service members who gave their lives for this country. It is also the traditional kick-off for summer, even if it's really the kick-off for June gloom in Los Angeles.

Even if it's cool out, many of you will be putting lime in your beer, and we don't blame you. Just make sure not to drink and drive, because this weekend cops will have zero tolerance. The California Highway Patrol will be on high alert — the agency calls this its Memorial Day Maximum Enforcement Period — from 6:01 tonight through 11:59 p.m. Monday.

Getting busted for DUI now costs about $16,000, according to the Auto Club of Southern California — and that's if you're lucky and you don't hurt yourself or someone else.

Police agencies are being kind enough to give you fair warning. In fact they're distributing details of their DUI operations. So take heed and use Uber, Lyft, or a designated driver if you plan on going out this holiday weekend.

Tonight from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. a checkpoint will be running on Figueroa Street at Meridian Street in Highland Park.

Tonight from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. the Los Angeles Police Department will be operating a DUI checkpoint on Vermont Avenue and Sixth Street in Koreatown.

Tonight from 8 p.m to 1 a.m. a checkpoint will be awaiting your arrival on Washington Boulevard and Yale Avenue in Venice.

Tonight from 7 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. Pasadena police will be operating a checkpoint at an undisclosed location in their fair city.

Saturday from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. extra cops will hit the streets of the LAPD's Central Bureau area, which includes downtown and communities immediately west, south and east of the central city. The department calls it a DUI saturation patrol.

Saturday from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. a saturation patrol operation will also hit the streets of Hollywood.

Saturday from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. a checkpoint will be happening on Nordhoff Street at Woodley Avenue in North Hills.

Saturday from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. a checkpoint be operating on Topanga Canyon Boulevard at Chatsworth Street in Chatsworth.

Sunday from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. a saturation patrol will hit the LAPD's 77th Street Division area of South Los Angeles.

Sunday from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. a saturation patrol will grace the streets of the LAPD's Topanga Division in the San Fernando Valley.

Be safe.

