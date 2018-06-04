Mayor Selects LAPD Veteran Michel Moore as Next Chief of Police

In a move that likely surprised some political observers, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Monday that he had selected 37-year veteran Michel Moore to be the 57th chief of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Assistant Chief Moore, who has risen through the ranks, would succeed Charlie Beck, who is retiring after 41 years with the department and just short of 10 years as chief.

"Mike Moore is the right leader at the right time to accelerate our progress in bringing crime down, deepening trust between officers and our communities, and improving working conditions for our rank-and-file,” Garcetti said at a press conference. “His experience, strong character, and commitment to the demands of 21st century policing will serve the people of our city well."