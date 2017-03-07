March 2017 Election Early Results: Measure S Losing Heavily

Left: Mayor Eric Garcetti speaking at a "No on S" press conference; right: the beloved Sunset Junction sign was recast as a Yes on Measure S billboard. Hillel Aron

With just the early vote-by-mail ballots in, the contentious anti-development ballot initiative Measure S is losing by nearly 19 points.

This count represents only the first batch of early votes returned through the weekend; results will change later in the night as more ballots come in.

Placed on the ballot by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, Measure S seeks to limit large-scale development by placing a two-year moratorium on all projects seeking exemptions from the city's planning laws. Going forward, the initiative would make it more difficult for developers to obtain such exemptions.

The county-wide Measure H, which would add a quarter-cent sales tax to fund services for the homeless, is ahead 61 points to 39, with just the early vote accounted for. If results hold the measure would not pass, since it needs a two-thirds supermajority in order to pass.

With the mayor's race something of a dead rubber, Measure S has been seen as this election's marquee issue, having national attention and having cluttered the city's skyline with more than a hundred "Yes on S" billboards. It has also been seen as a referendum on Los Angeles' recent attempt to become a more urbanized, transit-oriented city. As author D.J. Waldie recently told the Los Angeles Times, "Longtime residents of Los Angeles have in their collective imagination an image of what the city should look like and how they should live in it... and it’s that image that is being interfered with as the city becomes more dense. What kind of city will they see in five, 10 or 15 years?”

Backers of 'S' have argued that large-scale development causes traffic and drives up rental prices by destroying older, less expensive homes. Opponents of S say that sprawl causes traffic, and the only way to stop the seemingly inexorable rise in rents is build more housing units.

Both sides spent heavily on the election. Two separate 'No on S' campaigns, one organized by the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor and one headed by developers, raised roughly $10 million. About a quarter of that total came from a single developer, the Miami-based Crescent Heights, which is building a pair of apartment towers on top of the Hollywood Palladium – across the street from the headquarters of the AIDS Healthcare Foundation. That organization, a 501(c)(3) non-profit headed by Michael Weinstein, has contributed more than $5 million to promote 'Yes on S,'' and has also filed a lawsuit to stop the Palladium project.

Weinstein explained his opposition to density to us last year: "People moved here for the L.A. lifestyle. And that's a lifestyle that I love. If I wanted to live in Manhattan, I would live there."

AHF sponsored two initiatives on the November 2016 ballot, Propositions 60 and a 61, both of which were rejected by voters. Should Measure S lose as well, that would make three losses in a row, at a total cost of more than $28 million.

