Man Sought in Brutal Hollywood Club Murder

A suspect was still on the loose after a brutal murder outside a Hollywood nightclub yesterday, police said.

A victim was fatally beaten outside Hollywood club Couture about 2:35 a.m. Sunday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Cops on patrol who were flagged down found 29-year-old Devon Jelkes of L.A. on the ground near a parked car on the 1600 block of North Cahuenga Boulevard, LAPD officials said in a statement. Cops say he had suffered "blunt force trauma."

"Witnesses advised that after the nightclub closed, people were outside when two women got into a fight," according to a statement from the department. "Thereafter, two male suspects chased the victim and punched and kicked him, causing his death. One suspect fled the location on a party bus. A second suspect fled on foot."

The victim was taken by paramedics to a hospital, where he died, police said. "It was a dispute that escalated and resulted in [Jelkes'] death," according to LAPD detective Steven Katz.

Officers found and stopped the party bus, arresting a suspect, 34-year-old Dietrich Canterberry of Anaheim, who was on board, police said. A 5-foot, 10-inch suspect believed to be in his mid-30s is still on the loose, cops said.

Canterberry was being held in lieu of $2 million bail, according to Los Angeles Sheriff's Department inmate records. Police say he was booked on suspicion of murder.

The club, owned by Dany Bitar, a longtime nightlife figure better known as Danny B, had hosted an event Saturday night called Halloween Monster Ball. Katz says it wasn't clear if the victim and suspects had attended. "We are working to determine that right now."

We reached out to the club but have yet to hear back.

Jelkes was reportedly described as a music lover who sang in his church choir. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call detectives at 213-382-9470.