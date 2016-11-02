Man Murdered Trying to Protect His Sister Outside Hollywood Club, Cops Say

Streets of Hollywood Shelly Prevost/Flickr

Two men are scheduled to face a judge in the fatal beating of a club-goer in Hollywood over the Halloween weekend.

Thirty-four-year-old Dietrich Canterberry of Anaheim tried to flee on a party bus but was collared after that vehicle was stopped following the beating in the 1600 block of North Cahuenga Boulevard, police said. On Monday his alleged accomplice, 35-year-old Cordell Shields, was tracked down and arrested, according to Los Angeles Police Department Detective Steven Katz.

Both were charged yesterday with suspicion of murder and ordered to be arraigned Nov. 16, prosecutors said. "Shields also faces one count each of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury and battery," according to a statement from the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

The victim was previously identified as 29-year-old Devion Jelkes of L.A. Prosecutors allege the pair attacked him about 2:30 a.m. Sunday as he came to the aid of his sister outside Couture nightclub.

"Shields is accused of punching Laporscha Marks in the face as she tried to get into a car," according to a D.A.'s statement. "Prosecutors said her brother, Devion Jelkes, was running toward his sister when he was allegedly attacked by defendants. Jelkes was taken to a nearby hospital where he died."

Katz said he couldn't provide more details because the case was still headed to court. "There was an argument involving a family member of the deceased," he said. "The investigation is still ongoing."

Canterberry was being held in lieu of $2 million bail, according to Los Angeles Sheriff's Department inmate records; Shields, who has a record of multiple arrests, was booked in lieu of $2,076,000.

"If convicted as charged, Shields faces 26 years to life in state prison, while Canterberry faces a possible 25-to-life term," states the D.A.'s office.

Jelkes was described as a church-goer who sang in a choir.