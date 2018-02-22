Lynwood Mayor Pro Tem's Accuser Breaks Her Silence

Monica Ochoa, senior accounting technician with the city of Lynwood, spoke out at a press conference Thursday, Feb. 22 saying she was the woman who had accused the city's Mayor Pro Tem Edwin Hernandez of sexual harassment.

The LA Weekly broke the story on Feb. 13 but did not name Ochoa, who alleged that Hernandez had made unwelcome sexual advances toward her from February 2016 to December 2017, according to a letter from her attorney to the city.

Immediately after the story broke last week, Hernandez voluntarily stepped away from his position as mayor pro tem, though he still retains a place on the City Council.