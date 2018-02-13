Lynwood City Employee Alleges Sexually Inappropriate Behavior by Mayor Pro Tem

An employee of the city of Lynwood has filed a complaint against Mayor Pro Tem Edwin Hernandez, alleging that he made unwelcome sexual advances toward her from February 2016 to December 2017.

The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, alleges that Hernandez made repeated advances in those 22 months, some of which have been detailed in a letter of demand from her attorney, Lisa Bloom of the Bloom Law Firm, to the city of Lynwood. The demand is a precursor to a lawsuit.

His actions "intimidated and publicly mortified her," the letter said. The woman also worried that she would be fired for filing the complaint, according to the letter.