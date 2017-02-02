menu

Los Feliz Murder Suspect Also Responsible for Westside Pot Shop Killing, Cops Say


Los Feliz Murder Suspect Also Responsible for Westside Pot Shop Killing, Cops Say

Thursday, February 2, 2017 at 8:53 a.m.
By Dennis Romero
The LAPD in action
The LAPD in action
steve lyon/Flickr
The suspect charged in the murder of a Los Feliz gas station attendant is also suspected, along with an alleged accomplice, in the next day's killing of a Mar Vista marijuana dispensary owner, according to authorities.

Both crimes happened during robberies, police allege. The suspects might have been on a crime spree that went beyond the two murders, according to Los Angeles Police Department Detective Scott Masterson. "We have other indicators that possibly there's other crimes out there," he says.

The suspect in the Los Feliz killing, 25-year-old Kayshon Moody, was already in custody when cops decided to book him for the Mar Vista allegations, the detective said. The second suspect in the Jan. 18 Mar Vista homicide was identified by cops as 21-year-old James Eastland, who was taken into custody Jan. 26.

Mohammed Mizanur Rahman, 34, was fatally shot during a robbery at the Chevron at North Vermont Avenue and Los Feliz Boulevard Jan. 17, even though he appeared to be cooperating with a robbery, police said. The clerk from Bangladesh, apparently well-liked by locals, was a local graduate student who worked at night to pay for school and send money back home, friends and co-workers told reporters.

At 11:30 a.m. the next morning, Jan. 18, 50-year-old Ovik Oganesyan was fatally shot at his shop at 12480
Venice Blvd., according to Masterson. "A marijuana dispensary was robbed and the lone person inside was shot and killed," Masterson says.

An armed Moody also allegedly robbed another victim by force the same morning as the Rahman killing. And Eastland, armed with a gun, is accused of robbing yet another victim on the day of the Oganesyan killing, according to a criminal complaint. Both men face formal murder and robbery allegations. Moody is alleged to have been the triggerman in both murders, according to charging documents.

Dennis Romero
Dennis Romero has worked on staff at several magazines and newspapers, including the Philadelphia Inquirer and the Los Angeles Times, where he participated in Pulitzer Prize-winning coverage of the L.A. riots. His work has appeared in Rolling Stone online, the Guardian, and, as a young stringer, the New York Times.

