City Hall Seeks to Expose Trump's Border Wall Builders

The U.S.-Mexico border at Tijuana Ted Soqui

Los Angeles city Councilman Gil Cedillo is expected to propose an ordinance today that would require city contractors to reveal if they've applied to help build President Trump's $20-billion-plus border wall.

Supporters of the ordinance — details were scheduled to be revealed today — say contractors that have bid on portions of the wall have been secretive because they fear a backlash. After all, the wall isn't that popular in Southern California, which generally voted for Hillary Clinton.

The proposal would require "companies seeking contracts with the city to publicly disclose if they are also submitting contracting bids to build President Trump’s controversial border wall," according to Cedillo's office. "This proposal, which is the first of its kind, would also impose strict penalties and fines on any company who fails to disclose this required information."

