Los Angeles Passes Ballot Measure to Fight Homelessness

Elected officials are declaring victory for a ballot measure that takes a big step toward treating Los Angeles' homeless epidemic.

With roughly one-third of precincts reporting, Measure HHH is ahead with 75 percent of the vote – well above the two-thirds margin it needs to pass. The initiative will raise property taxes by .01 percent to pay for permanent supportive housing and shelters for city's homeless population.

Just after 10:30 p.m., City Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson announced on Twitter that HHH had succeeded.

We can officially announce Prop HHH passed! Thank you Los Angeles #electionday — Marqueece (@mhdcd8) November 9, 2016

L.A. County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas said in a statement:



I commend the voters in the City of Los Angeles for recognizing the homeless crisis and stepping up to provide funding for permanent housing to restore dignity to those living in utter squalor. With the passage of HHH, it's now time for the County to step up to provide critical supportive services for the homeless.

In other election news, the county's own Measure M, which would add a half-cent sales tax to build light rail, subways and bus lines throughout the county, is holding onto a modest lead with 68 percent – two points over the threshold it needs to pass.

Here are the early voting results for the other local initiatives:

• Measure JJJ, a citywide ballot measure that would force apartment builders seeking zoning changes to build affordable housing (as well as pay their workers a certain wage standard) is ahead with 63 percent.

• Measure RRR, which changes the governance structure of the Department of Water and Power, and Measure SSS, which allows airport police officers to join the same pension system as LAPD officers and L.A. firefighters are both behind by narrow margins.

• The County's other initiative, Measure A, which would raise money for parks, is in the lead with a comfortable 71 percent.

And finally, the City of Santa Monica's controversial Measure LV, which would put all major developments to a voter referendum, is losing, with only 44 percent.

