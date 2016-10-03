Los Angeles Is Being Overrun by Cute Kittens

Up for grabs Los Angeles Department of Animal Services

Greater Los Angeles has seen urban invasions of bears, mountain lions, and coyotes. But this is the cutest animal incursion ever.

The Los Angeles Department of Animal Services says city shelters are being overrun with unwanted kittens. Those willing to take care of them until they're a little older are needed "now," according to a statement.

"This year kitten season has been nonstop," said Brenda Barnette, general manager of the department. "Typically we start to see a decrease in kitten births around this time of year. This is not the case this year as we see more and more kittens arrive each day."

L.A. Animal Services is looking for "foster" homes where the kittens can receive care until they're old enough — eight weeks — to be spayed or neutered and sheltered to await permanent adoption, the department said.

Training on feeding and care will be provided as needed. The process only lasts a few weeks to a month, Animal Services officials said.

"Each foster volunteer is given training which may require bottle feeding instructions for unweaned kittens who cannot eat on their own yet, according to the department. "The foster volunteer provides a place for the kittens to stay and gives them the care they need to grow and thrive in a home of their own. "

Anyone who's interested in taking care of these cuties can apply online here or visit a city shelter, open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Would be feline foster parents can also call 888-452-7381.

"Foster volunteers are the future of life-saving," Barnette said. "By opening your home to an animal in need, you are preparing a pet for adoption into a home of his own as well as directly saving lives of animals in our crowded shelters."

